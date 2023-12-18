SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about Monday’s 143-131 win over the Washington Wizards, recording his third triple-double of the season after narrowly missing out several times in recent weeks, doing so in honor of his father Arvydas Sabonis’ birthday, having De’Aaron Fox back after the one-game absence due to shoulder irritation, another big night from Keegan Murray and improving the home record to 7-3 on the season.

The Kings (16-9) return to action on Wednesday when they welcome the Boston Celtics (20-5) to Golden 1 Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.