SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the recognition his head coach Mike Brown received as the Western Conference Coach of the Month, another milestone in the season’s success, the belief his team has in what they’ve accomplished thus far, facing a LA Clippers team later on Friday night that has lost four straight games and Sacramento’s offense possibly being even more potent than they’ve shown.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction