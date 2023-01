SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis discusses Monday’s 133-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, setting an NBA record for 3-pointers in the opening quarter, the high scoring night from Sacramento, the impact of Trey Lyles on both ends of the floor and Malik Monk nearly recording a triple-double of his own.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction