SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Wednesday morning’s shootaround ahead of the game with Portland later that night, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the opportunity to snap the three-game losing streak Wednesday night against the Trail Blazers, the struggles from Sacramento’s offense, seeing the pace fall to a league low without an injured De’Aaron Fox and explains why he’s confident they’ll get back to playing the way they usually do.

Wednesday’s game from Golden 1 Center between the Kings (2-4) and the Trail Blazers (3-4) tips-off at 7:00 p.m.