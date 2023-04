SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) –

Following Wednesday’s practice in Sacramento, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the upcoming playoff series with the Warriors, facing a team with so much postseason experience, the week to prepare for Golden State and the belief they have to be able to continue the season’s success in the postseason.

Game one of the playoff series between the Kings and Warriors tips off Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.