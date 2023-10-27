SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis chats with reporters at Friday morning’s shootaround about the matchup with the Warriors later that evening, what he remembers most about last season’s seven-game playoff series loss to Golden State, seeing them so frequently to begin the season, what he expects from the Golden 1 Center atmosphere in Sacramento for tonight’s home opener and the improved physicality with his team.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction