SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Saturday’s practice the morning after the win over the Warriors in Game 6, Kings center Domantas Sabonis speaks with reporters about playing with their backs against the wall, carrying that same philosophy into Sunday’s Game 7 in Sacramento on Sunday, the hit he took to his left eye in Friday’s game and the excitement to play in a decisive, win or go home playoff game

