(KTXL) — Draymond Green is officially an NBA free agent.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green has declined his player option for the 2023-2024 season.

•Video Above: Get to know San Francisco Giants top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison

The player option that Green declined was worth $27.5 million, reports say.

Now that the All-NBA forward gets to test the free agency market, where will he go from here?

Green was drafted by the Warriors with the 35th pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft. He has played with the team for all 11 years of his NBA career.

According to Klutch Sports CEO and founder Rich Paul, “We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options.”

“It was expected Green would opt out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency,” Paul said.

Paul also serves as Green’s agent.

In a video taken at his introductory press conference, newly promoted Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy, who has stepped into the role after Bob Myers decided to step down, recently said that the team hopes to have Draymond back for the upcoming season.

“We really want Draymond back. What he means to this organization, this team, in terms of trying to win at the highest level. We feel like we have to have him,” Dunleavy said.

While resigning with the Warriors remains on the table, a team that could make a move for the four-time NBA champion is the Sacramento Kings.

Here are a couple of reasons why the pairing would make sense.

The two have been linked before

Earlier in May, before any announcement on his free agency status had been made, oddsmakers had the Kings at 4-1 chances to acquire Green, which made them favorites at the time.

Other teams included the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns.

Green averaged 9.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 8 assists and two steals per game in a seven-game series against the Kings in the opening round of the 2023 playoffs.

During the series, he was suspended for one game after stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest in Game 2.

Location

This one seems the most obvious, but a move from the Bay Area to Sacramento would not be a difficult one for Green. According to Google Maps, driving from The Chase Center, where the Warriors currently play, to the Golden 1 Center is a 1 hour and 44-minute drive.

Toward the end of the season when playoff matchups were still being decided, Green even said, “I’m not upset at if the standings shook out how they did today and we met Sacramento in the first round. Not because I think Sacramento is a weak team, but because the travel is so much easier.”

Green continued, “The reason why I said Sac is simply just because of the travel. That’s a lot on your body. If we can bus ride an hour and 10 minutes up the way, I just think that’s much better for us.”

If Draymond were to join the Kings, it seems like location would play a role.

Familiarity

If the Kings decide to add Green to their roster, it may take less time than expected for him to adjust to their style of play.

Before becoming the Kings’ head coach, Mike Brown served as an assistant coach for the Warriors for six seasons. While there, Brown served primarily as the team’s defensive coordinator and Green was the team’s defensive anchor.

Filling a need

This past season, the Kings ranked 25th in defensive rating and 24th in opponent points per game.

Simply put, the team has much room for improvement on the defensive side.

Green has made a living in the NBA due to his defensive prowess. He has been selected to an All-NBA Defensive Team eight times and won the Defensive Player of the Year award during the 2016-17 season.