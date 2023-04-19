(KRON) — Bay Area rapper Earl “E-40” Stevens and the Sacramento Kings appear to have settled their differences. The two parties released a joint statement on Wednesday afternoon regarding Stevens’ ejection from Game 1 of the Kings-Warriors playoff series.

Both parties agreed that, contrary to speculation, Stevens was not standing excessively while in his ticketed courtside seat on Saturday night.

However, the outcome resulted in a misunderstanding between the Kings and the rapper, and E-40 was ultimately escorted from the game.

The basketball team and rapper agreed after “a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations” that there was a “miscommunication” regarding what happened in his courtside seat on Saturday night.

In his first statement after the incident, E-40 said that racial bias was a factor in his ejection.

The Kings announced on Sunday that their officials would investigate whether that accusation was true. E-40’s media team and the Kings released the following joint statement on Wednesday:

“The Kings will continue to equitably enforce the NBA Fan Code of Conduct to ensure guests can comfortably enjoy games free of disrespectful heckling and other disruptive conduct. The organization has been a longtime leader in promoting social justice and racial equality with a track record of measurable results and community impacts.

Mr. Stevens has previously attended games at Golden 1 Center without incident, and the Kings look forward to welcoming him back to our arena in the future.” — E-40 and the Sacramento Kings