(KTXL) — A beauty supply store in Elk Grove welcomed Kings guard Davion Mitchell for a special event on Tuesday.

Mitchell was a guest on the “#ThisLeague Uncut” podcast in front of a live audience at Charlene’s Beauty Supply.

The 24-year-old guard was interviewed by podcast host and NBA reporter Chris Haynes, who co-owns the beauty supply shop with his wife Charlotte.

Haynes and his wife both live in Elk Grove and they opened Charlene’s Beauty Supply in May.

The beauty supply store is located at 8694 Elk Grove Boulevard #5.

“He had a lot of great stories to tell, a lot of stories that he’s never told before,” Haynes told FOX40 Sports. “He was good with the fans that came out and he was taking pictures, signing autographs and was just engaging.”