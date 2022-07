LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTXL) – A few weeks after he was introduced as the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown goes one-on-one exclusively with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham in his first TV sit-down interview from Las Vegas to talk about getting familiar with his new role, additions made in this offseason, his coaching history, expectations from De’Aaron Fox and his impressions of rookie Keegan Murray in NBA Summer League.

