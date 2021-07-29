Fans surprised by Sacramento Kings 9th draft pick, Davion Mitchell

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a decent amount for Kings fans to digest after Thursday’s developments, and for a team with the longest playoff drought in the NBA, reactions were mixed.

“I mean, yeah, I was kind of surprised,” said Davion Mitchell, the Kings’ first-round draft pick.

Mitchell was not the only one scratching his head after the Kings selected the guard out of Baylor with the ninth pick.

“I don’t know. I mean, hopefully, he plays good. It was a good pick but, we’ll see,” said one fan.

“I was pretty surprised too. I thought we’d pick Moses Moody,” said another fan.

Others thought the Kings would pick a forward.

“I was a little surprised. I’m not big on it, but hey we’re going to the playoffs this year so we don’t got to worry about it,” said one fan.

The Kings have not been to the post-season since the 2005-2006 season, the longest drought in the league.

“We’re just waiting for a big move that we haven’t made in a while,” said one fan.

Some thought the big move would be the Buddy Hield deal, but the reported deal with the Lakers for Hield is apparently dead. So, Sacramento hopes to breakthrough by building with this draft.

“Sacramento’s a really good place to be, California, so I can’t wait to play with those great guards. It’s a young team, it should be fun,” Mitchell said.