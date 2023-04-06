(KTXL) — As anticipation grows for the Sacramento Kings playoff run, there will be playoff celebrations for fans to “feel the roar.”

On Thursday, the Kings announced multiple playoff celebrations and the sale of single-game tickets for the playoffs.

•Video Above: Gary on the Go – Lighting the Beam with David Garibaldi

Tickets for playoff games will go on sale to the public Monday, April 10 at noon with season ticket members receiving priority access to playoff tickets.

According to the team, fans can sign up for presale access on the Kings website before 9 p.m. on Friday.

The first round of the NBA playoffs begin April 15, but the Kings’ first-round opponent, date and time is not yet determined. Throughout the first round, the Kings will have homecourt advantage, hosting up to four games.

The format of the first round is 2-2-1-1-1, meaning the Kings will host games one and two and if necessary, games five and seven will be at the Golden 1 Center.

The first round is a best-of-seven series with the team with four wins moving onto the next conference semifinals.

The Kings are competing in the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, breaking the longest playoff drought in NBA history. The team also had the longest playoff drought in major professional sports in the U.S.

Currently, the Kings are third in the Western Conference with a record of 48-32 and are currently two games behind the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) for the second spot in the standings.

If the Kings finish with the No. 3 seed, they’ll face the team that finishes sixth in the Western Conference. The top six teams will be decided following the final day of the NBA regular season on Sunday.

If the Kings get the No. 2 seed, they’ll play the seventh placed team, but their opponent will be determined after the play-in tournament. The play-in involves the teams from No. 7 to No. 10 battling for the seventh and eighth seeds in each conference.

Fans can also watch Kings on the road during the playoffs with watch parties at the Golden 1 Center. Admission to the watch party is free, but will require a ticket for entry into the arena.

Before the NBA playoffs start, the Kings will host a tip-off celebration with the opening of the Kings Playoff Playground at Ali Youssefi Square near the intersection of K and 7th streets on April 14.

At the playoff celebration, fans can take a photo of the 6th Man Statue that was formerly located at ARCO Arena and select playoff merchandise will also be available to purchase.

The playoff playground will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on games days, both home and away, with additional dates to be added.

“No one deserves this celebration more than Kings fans, and I know the atmosphere in Sacramento is going to be electric,” Sacramento Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadive said in a statement. “We have an opportunity to play playoff basketball in Golden 1 Center and show why our fans are the best in the world. I can’t wait to see the entire city come together to support this incredible team and be part of the excitement.”