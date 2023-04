SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – On the day before the playoff series against the Warriors tips-off at Golden 1 Center, former Kings All-Star center Brad Miller sits down with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham to talk about the season’s success, his excitement to experience the postseason as a Kings fan, Golden State’s championship pedigree, and reflect on being a member of the last Sacramento team to make the playoffs.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction