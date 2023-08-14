(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Kings announced they will host a tournament in October, and a former guard for the Beam Team is making an appearance.

In a partnership with 3BALL USA, the Kings said they will host the 2nd annual 3-on-3 International Cup on Oct 1 at the Golden 1 Center.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has endorsed the competition, which is set to feature the best men’s 3-on-3 teams from the United States, along with the top international teams, which according to a news release, will be announced at a later date.

At that tournament, former Kings guard and 2011 NCAA men’s basketball national player of the year Jimmer Fredette is expected to compete as a member of USA Basketball’s Team Miami, which is the number 1 ranked team 3×3 team in the United States.

Although drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks, the former BYU standout was traded to the Sacramento Kings, where he spent three seasons of his NBA career. He last played in the NBA during the 2015-2016 season as a member of the New York Knicks.

Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said, “The 3×3 International Cup showcases the excitement, electricity and entertainment of 3×3 basketball.”

“We are excited to make Sacramento a must-stop on the 3×3 tour displaying the competition and incredible skill of the games,” he added.

According to the news release, tickets for the event are $20, which are on sale and can be found here. Limited courtside seats are also available.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m., and will see nearly 20 games played throughout the day.

For more information on FIBA 3×3 rules, fans can go here.