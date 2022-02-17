(KTXL) — After not playing in the NBA for a decade, former Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby has the highest-selling player jersey in Alabama, according to data from Lids.

The apparel and hat retailer tweeted two maps on Thursday that showed the most popular NBA players and team jerseys by state during the 2021-22 season. On the NBA players map, Bibby surprisingly had the spot in Alabama, as there isn’t a known connection between him and the state.

Bibby was one of 14 retired players who were top sellers in certain states. Bibby played 14 seasons in the NBA with seven of them in Sacramento. He also played with Vancouver Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and the New York Knicks.

Bibby last played in the NBA for the Knicks during the 2011-12 season.

The top-selling NBA players jerseys by state during the 2021-22 season, according to Lids. (Lids)

Vince Carter, another former King, was also a surprise on the map, holding the top spot in West Virginia and Maine. Carter played for the Kings during the 2017-18 season. His career ended with the Hawks in 2020.

Other surprises on the players map included former Houston Rockets center Yao Ming holding the top spot in Montana and 14-year veteran Steve Smith having the most popular jersey in Idaho.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, data was pulled from “in-store sales” in over 2,000 Lids locations throughout the country. DePaula added that Alabama has five Lids stores while Montana has one.

As for top player jersey sales in California, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James holds that distinction. The team map shows the Lakers as the top selling franchise, in terms of jersey sales, in California.

James and the Lakers hold the top spot in 30 states, the most of any player and team on the map.