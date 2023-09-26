SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Jimmer-mania was a very real thing around the Sacramento region back in 2011.

Jimmer Fredette, the sharp-shooting superstar from BYU, arrived in Sacramento following a draft night trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, after being selected 10th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. He signaled a bright beacon of hope for the struggling Kings organization looking to turn its fortunes around.

But, his Kings career would end quicker than his stellar four-year college career at BYU.

During his time in Sacramento, Fredette was more than a fan-favorite. The 2011 National Player of the Year gained an enormous following in college, that grew to bigger heights with the support from the rabid fans who adored him in Sacramento.

Fredette was waived by the Kings, 41 games into his third season in Sacramento back in 2014. He’d last step foot on an NBA court in the 2018-19 season before finding success playing internationally, including stops with Shanghai and Panathinaikos in Greece.

Fredette’s international experience created another basketball option for the once promising NBA star. He’d take his talents to the FIBA 3×3 tournament with the hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old Fredette will return to Sacramento to participate in the 3×3 International Cup at Golden 1 Center, a free event featuring 12 teams competing for a chance to advance to the FIBA World Tour.

Participants earn ranking points which are key to qualifying for major 3×3 events, including the Olympic Games.

Fredette will compete with Team Miami, who earlier in the month, won a FIBA 3×3 basketball tournament in the Philippines, where he took home MVP honors. Fredette is joined on the Miami squad by Dylan Travis, Kareem Maddox and Canyon Barry, the son of Naismith Hall of Famer Rick Barry.

The Oct. 1 event at Golden 1 Center will begin at 11:00 a.m. and run until 6:00 p.m. It takes 12 teams and divides them into pool play. The top two teams in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals of the day’s tournament.

In addition to a potential spot on the FIBA 3×3 World Tour, teams on Sunday will also compete for cash prizes, with the winning team taking home $3,000.

Fans will also be treated to a dunk contest and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition trading card of Fredette. One fan will even get the chance to meet Fredette if they acquire the unique card that will be among the 5,000 that will serve as a ticket to meet-and-greet the former Kings guard during Sunday’s event.

Sacramento’s team won the event last year, led by former Stockton Kings assistant general manager Drake U’u, Mark Payne, Reggie Whillhite and New Williams. Michael Bryson will join Team Sacramento for Sunday’s event.

Tickets to Sunday’s 3×3 International Cup at Golden 1 Center are free and can be reserved at Kings.com/3×3. Parking for the event will be available for $5 at the DOCO West Garage.