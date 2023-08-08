SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Matt Barnes, the retired 14-year NBA veteran who now serves as a TV analyst during Kings games, joins FOX40’s Sean Cunningham at Kennedy High School to about returning his youth basketball skills camp to his hometown of Sacramento, the support he has from the community, having his own kids and other family members enrolled in the camp, the success of his popular “All the Smoke” podcast and his outlook on the upcoming Kings season following their playoff appearance last season.

“All the Smoke” just concluded its fourth season and Barnes says he’s hoping to host more live shows in the future and even include the Sacramento Kings before the start of the NBA season.

Barnes’ camp is sold-out and runs until Wednesday afternoon.