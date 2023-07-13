LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTXL) – Former Kings’ first round draft pick Harry Giles, who spent two of his three NBA seasons in Sacramento, sits-down with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham to talk about his attempt at resuming his career at 25-years-old, talk about the setbacks he experienced due to significant knee injuries when he was a teenager, his departure from the Kings organization, feeling like his career may be over, the desire he has to make a comeback with hopes of landing with an NBA team and the new provision on two-way contracts named in his honor to create another year of eligibility if they are forced to miss an entire season.
