SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – FOX40’s Sean Cunningham catches up with former Kings fan-favorite Scot Pollard, who talks about his time with Sacramento during his 11-year NBA career, and now at the age of 48, he’s waiting on a miracle as he is in need of a heart transplant.

Pollard, speaking from his home in Indiana, talks about his journey from three years ago after learning of his heart disease, to this past year when he was added to a waiting list for a heart transplant. He discusses the many trips in and out of the hospital, describes what a typical day like is for him, the care he’s receiving, the importance of organ donation, the love from his family and the outpouring of support he’s received from fans and strangers in the wake of his revealing his battle through social media.