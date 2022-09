SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Former UC Davis star Chima Moneke, one of the newest members of the Kings, chats with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham at Sunday’s Harvest Block Party outside of Golden 1 Center, about the opportunity to get his first taste of the NBA Sacramento, greeting fans on the DOCO Plaza and what the workouts have been like with the team in the weeks leading up to tipping-off training camp on Sept. 26.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction