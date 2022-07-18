SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Former UC Davis star Chima Moneke was officially signed by the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

The agreement between Moneke and the club was first broken by FOX40 last Friday and was formally announced by Kings’ general manager Monte McNair three days later.

The Kings will give Moneke his first taste of the NBA. He’s coming off his finest professional season yet, where he won MVP honors in the Basketball Champions League, where he starred with Baxi Manresa.

The 6-foot-6, 223-pound forward is known for his athleticism and physicality. He will provide Sacramento with much needed depth and length at the wing position.

Kings sign forward Chima Moneke 👑



READ MORE 📝➡️ https://t.co/nYpKUTrRxQ pic.twitter.com/iVyhorLqji — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 18, 2022

As a member of the Nigerian National Team, Moneke played for Kings coach Mike Brown and became familiar with assistant coach Jordi Fernandez and Luke Loucks.

Moneke, who played alongside Kings forwards Chimezie Metu and KZ Okpala, helped Nigeria beat Team USA in an exhibition game but would be cut days later as the rosters were trimmed for the Tokyo Olympics.

DAYTON, OH – MARCH 15: Chima Moneke #11 of the UC Davis Aggies celebrates defeating the North Carolina Central Eagles 67-63 during the First Four game in the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 15, 2017 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Okpala was a member of the Miami Heat while playing for the Nigerian National Team, but sources told FOX40 last Friday that he had an agreement in place for a contract with Sacramento.

Those sources spoke to FOX40 under the condition of anonymity because the deals were not yet official.

Moneke has played internationally since going undrafted out of UC Davis in 2018 and competed for teams in France and Spain.

As a senior with UC Davis, Moneke averaged 18.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, one steal and one block per game, while helping to captain the Aggies to an NCAA Tournament appearance. He would also earn All-Big West Conference honorable mention.