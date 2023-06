SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings second round draft pick Jalen Slawson talks with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about adapting to his new environment in Sacramento, doing so while the rest of his family vacations while his sister gets married on a cruise, the challenge of transitioning to the NBA from a smaller college program in Furman and the chemistry he’s already building with fellow draft pick Colby Jones.

