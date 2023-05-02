(KTXL) — The final game of the first-round series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors drew lots of attention nationwide on Sunday.

The NBA announced that 9.8 million people watched Stephen Curry’s historic 50-point performance in Game 7 against the Kings at the Golden 1 Center, becoming the most-watched first-round game since 1999.

In 1999, Game 5 of a first-round series between the Kings and Utah Jazz on NBC had 11.21 million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch.

•Video Above: Kings head coach Mike Brown reflects on the season

According to a press release from ESPN, the Game 7 broadcast was ABC’s largest audience for a non-NBA Finals game, peaking at 11.9 million people. The winner-take-all game was the most watched program of the day for April 30 across all of television, ESPN said.

The Warriors won the first-round series 4-3 behind Curry’s 50-point performance in a 120-100 win. Curry’s 50 points were the most scored by a player in a Game 7.

Previously, Game 4 between the Warriors and Kings had the highest ratings for a first-round game across any network in 21 years. That game ended in a thrilling 126-125 win for the Warriors, which at the time tied the series 2-2.

Game 1 of the series at the Golden 1 Center had the most expensive ticket on record for an NBA first-round contest.

The huge ratings for Game 7 gave the country a glimpse of a Kings team who made their first playoff appearance since 2006.

The Kings made their first playoff appearance in 17 years after having one of the NBA’ s best turnarounds in recent memory and sporting the league’s top-scoring offense.

Sacramento secured the third seed of the Western Conference with a 48-34 record after finishing at 30-52 a year prior.

The Kings won the first two games of the series at the Golden 1 Center, their first playoff wins in 17 years.

Sacramento’s 2-0 series lead went away after Golden State won three straight games to take a 3-2 lead.

The Kings showed resilience in Game 6, winning 118-99 at the Chase Center to force a Game 7.

After winning the “Battle for NorCal,” the defending champion Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

The league announced its first round games had its highest viewership in nine years, averaging 3.4 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. According to ESPN, this year’s first round was the most watched on Disney platforms, averaging 4.5 million viewers, an 18% increase from last year.