(KTXL) — Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings first round series became a little heated in the fourth quarter.

Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from the game after stomping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis with 7:03 left to play.

Green was ejected with a flagrant 2 while Sabonis got a technical foul on the play for grabbing the Warriors’ forward leg. Sabonis grabbed Green’s leg after going for a rebound and falling onto the court.

After Green exited the Golden 1 Center with boos from the home crowd, Steph Curry made the technical free throw to make it a three-point game at 91-88.

The Kings took a 2-0 series after winning Game 2 114-106. It’s the first time Sacramento has a 2-0 series lead since 2004.

They also handed the Warriors their first back-to-back playoff losses since the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Warriors had gone 27 straight playoff series without trailing 2-0, the longest in NBA history.

Following the game, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sabonis is getting evaluated with undergoing X-rays on his ribs and lungs.