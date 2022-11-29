SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes chats with the media on Tuesday afternoon about the three-game losing streak following Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the lessons learned over the past week, defensive struggles, Domantas Sabonis about to face his former Indiana team for the first time since last February’s trade and former teammates Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton returning to Sacramento for the first time with the Pacers.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction