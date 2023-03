SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about Monday’s 119-115 loss to the Timberwolves, Minnesota disrupting their offensive flow, the lack of three-pointers made and the disappointment of being unable to clinch a playoff spot in Sacramento in front of the home fans hoping to see the 16 season playoff drought end with seven seasons remaining.

