SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about the importance of getting wins on the home court after recent slippage, the problems that have bubbled up lately, the focus of Friday’s practice ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers and picking up Domantas Sabonis after missing two crucial free throws in the closing moments of Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

