SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – During the end of season media availability at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about his future in Sacramento, his desire to want to remain with the Kings, falling short in Game 7 to the Golden State Warriors, the development of De’Aaron Fox and what this season meant to the players in the locker room and their growth.

