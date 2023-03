SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following the team’s morning shootaround ahead of Monday’s game with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about the possibility of clinching a playoff spot in front of the home crowd, ending the 16 season postseason drought, the goal of wanting to win 50 games and what his team anticipates the reaction from the fans and the city of Sacramento will be like.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction