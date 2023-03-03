SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday morning’s shootaround, Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about the relationship he has with head coach Mike Brown, the recognition he received as the Coach of the Month in the Western Conference, facing the LA Clippers later in the night, belief in the season’s success, a different player stepping up for Sacramento each game and finding the consistency of playing all four quarters the right way.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction