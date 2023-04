SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following the team’s final practice session ahead of Game 1, Kings forward Harrison Barnes discusses the upcoming playoff matchup against the Warriors, playing against a Golden State team he once played for, the a regional postseason opponent getting fans excited, the condition of his ankle after tweaking it two days ago in practice and Sacramento’s excitement and anticipation.

Saturday’s game between the Kings and Warriors will tip-off at Golden 1 Center at 5:30 p.m.