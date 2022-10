SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Wednesday’s 115-108 season opening loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, head coach Mike Brown talks about how his Kings were unrecognizable to him due to several uncharacteristic things on display in that contest, fouling too much and why it’s encouraging considering they had a chance to close the game out in the final minute of the game.

