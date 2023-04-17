SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Jason Williams, who played his first three NBA seasons with the Kings, talks to FOX40’s Sean Cunningham exclusively about returning to Sacramento where he’s still beloved by fans of the team, being the special guest for a taping of Matt Barnes’ popular podcast “All the Smoke” in front of fans at Urban Roots on Sunday evening, and attending the incredible atmosphere at Golden 1 Center on the previous night during the Kings playoff win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their series.

