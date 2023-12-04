SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday morning’s shootaround, Kings center JaVale McGee talks about the game that evening with the Pelicans in the Knockout Round of the In-Season Tournament, the enjoyment of the Tournament thus far, the anticipation feeling like a playoff game, the unique challenge of defending Zion Williamson, dropping the two games in New Orleans last month, De’Aaron Fox’s start to the season and his own impact in Sacramento’s previous win over the Denver Nuggets.

