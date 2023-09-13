SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The hometown kid made quite the impression on the Sacramento Kings and now it appears the organization will give him the chance to crack his first NBA roster.

Jordan Ford, who played last year for the G League’s Stockton Kings before providing a major spark for Sacramento during July’s NBA Summer League, was rewarded with a training camp deal from his hometown Kings on Tuesday.

The former Folsom High School star, who went on to play in college with the St. Mary’s Gaels from 2016-2020 will hope to get a chance to compete for a roster spot as the Kings third guard behind All-Star De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell.

Jordan Ford on his Kings snapping the two-game slide, Kessler Edwards having his best impact of summer league, Ford's unknown future with the Kings following Saturday's Vegas finale and evaluates the impact he's had over the past couple of weeks for Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/auop7ZtdRh — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 14, 2023

According to league sources, Ford has impressed Kings management over the past year and now the 25-year-old has a good shot to secure a two-way contract with Sacramento. Those sources spoke to FOX40 on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced by the team.

The Kings have one remaining two-way contract available for the 2023-24 NBA season. A player who plays on a two-way contract will split time between Sacramento and the club’s G League affiliate in Stockton.

The Kings currently have second year guard Keon Ellis and rookie forward Jalen Slawson on two-way deals.

During the Las Vegas Summer League, Ford led the Kings in scoring and assists, posting better than 16 points and five assists per contest. While playing for Stockton last season, Ford averaged 14.7 points and 4.8 assists, while shooting 50.1% from the floor and 40.4% from the perimeter.

Stockton acquired Ford from the Agua Caliente Clippers in 2022 after he spent two seasons with the club.

With summer league in the rear view, former Folsom HS star Jordan Ford, who spent last season with the Stockton Kings, helped assist an underserved South Stockton community, loading-up 250 families with food this morning as part of the Kings 209 Pantry. pic.twitter.com/GoZt1JBJot — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 21, 2023

The Kings also parted ways with Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta on Tuesday. Both centers were let go after the club brought in 35-year-old free agent JaVale McGee back on Sept. 3.

Sacramento signed Noel and Queta earlier in the summer to be able to compete in October’s training camp but according to league sources, the club wanted to give both players the opportunity to land elsewhere after the three-time NBA champion center was signed.

McGee, who signed a three-year deal last summer with Dallas, was bought out by the Mavericks two weeks ago, which made him an unrestricted free agent. The Kings swooped in on the 7-footer’s services, inking him to a one-year deal, guaranteed for the veteran’s minimum at nearly $3.2 million.

Queta, 24, who was selected with the 39th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft out of Utah State, spent the last two seasons on a two-way contract. He was named a G League All-Star and made the All G League First Team, as well as the G League’s All Defensive Team.

Queta signed a two-year deal with the Kings earlier in the summer worth $4.2 million, but only $250,000 of that was guaranteed before the opening night roster would be set.

The 29-year-old Noel, who is a nine-year NBA veteran, signed a one year deal earlier in the summer with the Kings worth the veteran’s minimum for $3.2 million, however unlike McGee, the former Kentucky star only had $300,000 guaranteed to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Kings training camp will open in Sacramento on Oct. 3.

Kings top the T'Wolves 93-80 to improve to 2-2 in Vegas Summer League. Kessler Edwards with his finest outing with 18 points & 8 boards, Jordan Ford 17pts, 7 assists & Alex O'Connell buries 5 3's for 15 points.



Kings will closeout vs. Bucks on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/dpRWvNr2kr — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 14, 2023