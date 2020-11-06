Kalamian returns to Kings coaching staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rex Kalamian has been named assistant coach, the Sacramento Kings announced Thursday.

“I’m excited to add Rex’s experience and perspective to the team,” Kings head coach Luke Walton in a news release. “His nearly 30 years in the league will benefit our group, and I look forward to working with him.”

Kalamian served as assistant coach for the Kings from 2007 to 2009, and more recently was on the Los Angeles Clippers coaching staff from 2018 to 2020. Prior to the Clippers, Kalamian spent three seasons with the Toronto Raptors, serving as the top assistant for Dwane Casey, as well as with Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota, Denver and Philadelphia.

Before joining the NBA, Kalamian worked for two seasons as an assistant at his former school, East Los Angeles College.