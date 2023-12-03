SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s practice in Sacramento, Keegan Murray talks about Saturday night’s win over the Denver Nuggets, returning from a four-game absence in that game due to the soreness in his lower back, how he felt Sunday morning reporting to practice, the anticipation for Monday’s matchup with the Pelicans in the In-Season Tournament Knockout round and the lessons from the two previous losses in New Orleans.

Monday’s game against the Pelicans will tip-off at Golden 1 Center at 7:00 p.m.