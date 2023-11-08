SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Keegan Murray chats with reporters on Wednesday morning about getting to face his twin brother Kris Murray for the first time as opposition when Sacramento hosts the Portland Trail Blazers later in the evening.

He also analyzes the Kings three-game losing streak, struggles on offense, the pace slowing down dramatically without an injured De’Aaron Fox and the tough conversations that have been had following Monday’s loss to the Rockets in Houston.

Wednesday’s game between the Kings (2-4) and the Trail Blazers (3-4) tips-off at Golden 1 Center at 7:00 p.m.