SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following his 29 point night to lead his Kings over the Warriors 100-94 in the first night of the California Classic in Sacramento on Monday night, Keegan Murray discusses his focal points this offseason to become a more versatile scorer, adding eight pounds since the end of the season, goal for Summer League, his big dunk in the opening quarter, and why he agrees with his coach Luke Loucks, who compared him to vanilla ice cream.

The Kings will close the California Classic on Wednesday when they play the Miami Heat, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m.