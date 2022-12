SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings rookie forward Keegan Murray talks about the emotional 137-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers, why they wanted to get this win for Domantas Sabonis, snapping Sacramento’s three game losing streak, his teammates bringing a smile out of him after a big dunk in the game and the energy inside Golden 1 Center for that game.

