SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following the Kings 125-104 win over the Utah Jazz, Keegan Murray discusses his career-high night with 47-points, setting an NBA record with 11 straight 3-pointers, setting the Kings franchise record with 12 3’s in the game, the sibling-like rivalry with De’Aaron Fox playing a role and the love he felt from Sacramento fans inside Golden 1 Center.

