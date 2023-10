SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Keegan Murray talks about Wednesday night’s thrilling preseason matchup with the Warriors, the game-winning 3-pointer from Stephen Curry to lift Golden State over Sacramento 116-115, his offensive aggressiveness to end up with 24 points, the way his team is working on physicality and Curry’s incredible performance even in a preseason game.

