SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Keegan Murray talks about Sunday’s 132-127 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, playing the extra period without Domantas Sabonis, who fouled out of the contest, and an injured De’Aaron Fox, as well as the huge 3-point shot by Kevin Huerter, who had been struggling mightily to begin the season.

