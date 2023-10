SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s practice in Sacramento, Kings forward Keegan Murray talks about his growth to eventually be put in the situation of the team’s top three players, his growing confidence heading into the new season, facing the Utah Jazz to open the year, the wrap on his thumb, his battle with De’Aaron Fox for the season’s best dunk and how he sees rookie Colby Jones fitting into the rotation.

