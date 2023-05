SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – One day after their playoff exit in the Game 7 loss to the Warriors, Keegan Murray speaks with the media on Monday to talk about his rookie season, his most memorable moments, the things he’ll focus to work on in the summer, having the rookie duties behind him, reveals the hand injury he dealt with earlier in the season and talks about getting his brother Kris Murray prepared for the NBA Draft.

