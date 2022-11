SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Kevin Huerter talks about his observations of the three-game losing streak in the wake of Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the defensive problems that continue to plague Sacramento, his own outside shooting slump and Domantas Sabonis facing his former Indiana Pacers team for the first time on Wednesday.

