LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTXL) – Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair introduces the newest members of the team during a press conference in Las Vegas on Friday.

Kevin Huerter, acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Hawks, and Malik Monk, who signed as a free agent following a breakout season with the Los Angeles Lakers, each talk about what they’ll bring to the Kings, how getting Sacramento into the playoffs is a priority and their expectations for the upcoming season.