SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kevin Huerter shares his thoughts on leading his Kings to a 105-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder to tip-off the In-Season Tournament, his big first half leading to a season-high 28 points, the impressive two-man game with Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento looking more like its identity and coming up two-points of his career high.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction