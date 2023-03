SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter talks about his 25 point performance to lead Sacramento over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, going 6-of-10 from beyond the three-point line, seeing defensive improvements, playing a zone defense and how amusing it was to see Harrison Barnes pick up his first technical foul since his rookie season.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction